Star Bharat’s show Woh Toh Hai Albela set to see a major drama this week.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 16:54
Star Bharat’s show Woh Toh Hai Albela set to see a major drama this week.

MUMBAI: Woh Toh Hai Albela has been one of the most watched shows on Star Bharat in recent times. With new twists and turns coming the way the show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to their seats. With Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab in Lead roles the audiences are rooting for their growing chemistry in the show. 

The upcoming track will be seeing a major drama between Anjali played by Aparna  Dixit and Sayuri played by Hiba Nawab as they both will fight for their love for Kanha ( Shaheer Shiekh) it’ll be a wrangle between ‘Junoon’ and ‘Pyaar’. As sayuri decides to come back to the Chaudhary house Anjali threatens her not to do so but Sayuri refuses to listen and tells that this is her family and she will always be there for her family whenever they need as she learns about Anjali’s disturbing behaviour towards Saroj and Kusum.

Learning that Sayuri has decided to come back to the Chaudhary Anjali challenges Sayuri saying let’s see kiska pyaar jeeta hai. It’ll be a roller coaster ride as Sayuri and Anjali will fight against each other proving their love for Kanha and make their place in Chaudhary house. 

To know how the story will unfold further and will Sayuri be able to win against Anjali’s intentions. 

Stay tuned to watch Woh Toh Hai Albela every Monday-Saturday at 9:00 PM only on Star Bharat.

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Shaheer Sheikh Hiba Nawab Pallavi Pradhan Rachi Sharma Sucheta Khanna Kinshuk Vaidya Vaishnavi Ganatra TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
21
Love
8
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 16:54

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
What! Niyati Fatnani aka Ginni does this shocking thing on the sets of Channa Mereya
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. TellyChakkar is back...
COUPLE GOALS! Sejal and Yohan to have a romantic Sehan moment in Colors' Spy Bahu
MUMBAI:  Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track...
Wow! Look who are Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly's VANITY buddies on the sets of Anupamaa
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is ruling the hearts with its stellar storyline and fantastic acting. Recently, the show has been high...
Kya Baat Hai! Shaheer Sheikh spends a fun-filled day with his close friend in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, details inside
MUMBAI : Actors Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh recently spent a fun-filled day roaming the lanes of Delhi's Chandni Chowk...
Latest Update! Estranged couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen approached for Bigg Boss 16, this how the actress reacts
MUMBAI:  Estranged couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are lately in the news for their separation and ugly fights. The...
EXCLUSIVE! Palak Sindhwani completes 3 years on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, actress says, "Very happy with my journey and I always wanted to start my career with a TV show as stability matters to me a lot"
MUMBAI: Actress Palak Sindhwani is presently impressing everyone with her stellar performance in Sony SAB's hit and...
Recent Stories
Sonalee Kulkarni
Disheartening! Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni mourns the sad demise of her grandmother
Latest Video