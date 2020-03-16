Star Bharat’s show Woh Toh Hai Albela set to see a major drama this week.

MUMBAI: Woh Toh Hai Albela has been one of the most watched shows on Star Bharat in recent times. With new twists and turns coming the way the show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to their seats. With Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab in Lead roles the audiences are rooting for their growing chemistry in the show.

The upcoming track will be seeing a major drama between Anjali played by Aparna Dixit and Sayuri played by Hiba Nawab as they both will fight for their love for Kanha ( Shaheer Shiekh) it’ll be a wrangle between ‘Junoon’ and ‘Pyaar’. As sayuri decides to come back to the Chaudhary house Anjali threatens her not to do so but Sayuri refuses to listen and tells that this is her family and she will always be there for her family whenever they need as she learns about Anjali’s disturbing behaviour towards Saroj and Kusum.

Learning that Sayuri has decided to come back to the Chaudhary Anjali challenges Sayuri saying let’s see kiska pyaar jeeta hai. It’ll be a roller coaster ride as Sayuri and Anjali will fight against each other proving their love for Kanha and make their place in Chaudhary house.

To know how the story will unfold further and will Sayuri be able to win against Anjali’s intentions.

Stay tuned to watch Woh Toh Hai Albela every Monday-Saturday at 9:00 PM only on Star Bharat.