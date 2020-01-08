Star Bharat’s Vaishno Devi to witness the birth of Jyotanwali in the upcoming track

MUMBAI: The recently launched new Mytho show ‘Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki’ on Star Bharat is being well liked by the audience. In this show many secrets of Maa Vaishno Devi are revealed. How was the mother born? What is the purpose of his birth on earth? Why has she called Papanashini? Why the mother's bhandara is offered and why they are offered kheer and why is Jagrata performed? Viewers are getting answers to all these questions with the help of this show. In this upcoming track, the answer to the most important question is going to be given to the audience, as why is Mata Vaishno Devi is called as Jyotanwali?



Princess Vaishnavi is moving towards the truth of being Jyotanwali. Where Indra is fascinated by Maa Vaishnavi, he is now trying to save her from every crisis.



In the upcoming track, Akashdeep custom will be celebrated in Shivapuram village. Meanwhile, Loknath has added water to all the lamps, due to which people feel that all this is happening due to Trikuta (Vaishnavi).



Vaishnavi starts crying after seeing Deep not burning and tears drop from her eyes. It falls and it starts burning more lightly and Akashdeep starts flying very high. In such a situation, Jyotanwali was born with the blessings of Mata Saraswati.



Viewers will soon get to know about the journey of Vaishnavi to become Jyotanwali from the show 'Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi'.



