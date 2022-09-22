Star Bharat show ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ celebrates milestone of completing 50 episodes

MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been a top destination for gripping contents filled with drama and entertainment making it popular amongst the viewers. And each show has its unique approach towards the audience and it’s been praised by the viewers. On of it’s recently launched show ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ has gained popularity for its unique concept and ever since the initial airing the audiences have showered their love on the show. ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’is an enduring love story with a mixture of Drama, Enterainment and Romance The show has entertained the audiences with it’s beautiful and intriguing plot since its start and now has completed its 50 episodes which arrays how far it has come.

The show stars viewers favourite and Iqbal Khan as Dev and Rachana Mistry who made her debut as lead actor with the show. They’ve been fabulous in showcasing their roles and bringing out the essence of their characters woth utter versatility. Their love hate relationship in the show adds up to the enterainment quotient. Apart from Iqbal khan and Rachana Mistry, Sneha Wagh and Deepshikha Nagpal who are well known actor of the industry also plays a pivotal role in the show. The show has charted on top since its launch and entertained the audiences.

‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ has now completed its 50 episodes since its release and is now gearing up to celebrate this milestone. The actor expresses their happiness and share their thoughts getting candid enthusiastically says,

Iqbal Khan who plays the lead role as Dev in the show says, “I’m very happy to be a part of show like Star Bharat’s ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ which has a very simple touch to it but with a refreshing story. The show it touching the right strings of the viewers. It’s a beautiful show and I’m happy that we are able to connect wit the audience. I’m glad that it has received so much of love and we’ve come far and completed 50 episodes. I hope we complete many more episodes and celebrate it with the viewers."

Rachana Mistry who plays the role of Vidhi I the show say, “I’m very happy that we’ve marked a journey of completing 50 episodes of the show ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ Star Bharat. Although it’s just 50 episodes and we are hoping for many more to come but I believe we should celebrate every little thing through out the journey. I hope the audience will keep showering their love on our show and on us”.

