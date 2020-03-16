Star Bharat will treat viewers by bringing back the iconic show Bidaai to television on August 29, 2022

Star Bharat will treat viewers by bringing back the iconic show Bidaai to television on August 29, 2022.

MUMBAI: "Bidaai" is regarded as one of the most popular television shows. With its fresh, unique, and relatable storyline, the show quickly became one of the most popular sitcoms on television. The show changed the face of Indian television with its relatable content that drew viewers in and turned it into a cult show. The show is set to be telecasted again after a 15-year hiatus, transporting viewers down the memory lane of old television dramas and making them nostalgic. It will be re-telectasted starting 29th August 2022.

Produced under the banner of Director's Kut Production in 2007 the show revolve around It tells the story of a father and his two daughters and explores the social impacts of skin colour, the trials and tribulations of sisters Ragini and Sadhna. Ragini and Sadhna are different in terms of beauty. The show starred Parul Chauhan, Sara Khan, Angad Hasija and Kinshuk Mahajan as Ragini, Sadhana, Alok and Ranveer respectively. 

Talking about the show which will be now aired on Star Bharat ‘Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai’ actor Kinshuk Mahajan who played the pivotal role of ‘Ranveer’ in the show shares his excitement on the same. He says, “I’m very happy to know that starting this Monday my show will now be on Star Bharat. It’s overwhelming. I had a great time shooting together with my co-stars Parul, Sara and Angad. Hoping that the show now on Star Bharat gets the same love from its viewers like it did earlier”

Angad Hasija who grew as a household name for playing the lead role of Alok in the show speaks about being nostalgic and emotional after learning about his show Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai which will now be aired on Star Bharat. He says, “I can’t contain my excitement it feels great to know that my show Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai will now be on Star Bharat. This was my first show and holds a very special place in my heart as I’ve learnt a lot during the show and has given me much appreciation and love. I’m looking forward to watch it again on Star Bharat and go down the memory lane and I hope the viewers enjoy the show once again and shower their blessings on us.”

Stay tuned to go down memory lane and watch Sapna Babul Ka….Bidaai every Monday-Sunday 4-5PM only on Star Bharat.

