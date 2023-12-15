Star Bharat's beloved actress Nehha Pendse, known for her role as Madam Sajana in the hit show 'May I Come In Madam,' shares her insights on the significance of personal time.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/15/2023 - 10:28
Nehha Pendse

MUMBAI: In the discussion about the challenges faced by actors in finding personal time, she expressed, "As actors, it becomes very difficult for us to carve out time for ourselves, especially depending on the demands of our character. I am content as long as I can manage to set aside 2-4 hours daily for myself amidst my work. 'May I Come In Madam' allows me that flexibility, and I would gladly take on a show like this every year. However, it doesn't mean that I won't consider doing mainstream television shows again, but perhaps not at this moment."

In further elaboration, Nehha added, "I'm currently in a space where I don't feel the need to be a lead required in each and every frame of the show. It becomes a bit challenging because, as our profession demands, we must adhere to the time constraints. Yet, at the moment, I'm in a happy space, and I believe 'Time is important but time is not limited.' Maybe, when I'm ready, I'll find a role that perfectly aligns with my schedule. Destiny plays a significant role, and I trust that everything has its right time, whether it's a show or a character."

Nehha Pendse's portrayal of Madam Sajana has won the hearts of audiences, and her thoughtful perspective on balancing work and personal life offers a glimpse into the challenges faced by actors in the entertainment industry.

May I come in Madam stars on Star Bharat

Star Bharat Nehha Pendse May I Come In Madam Madam Sajana Destiny plays Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/15/2023 - 10:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Year Ender Special: Check out the most fashionable celebrities of 2023!
MUMBAI: As common people, we follow our favourite celebrities to know all what they are upto, their diet and fitness...
Star Bharat's beloved actress Nehha Pendse, known for her role as Madam Sajana in the hit show 'May I Come In Madam,' shares her insights on the significance of personal time.
MUMBAI: In the discussion about the challenges faced by actors in finding personal time, she expressed, "As actors, it...
OMG! Urvashi Dholakia opens up on people from the industry taking advantage of ‘vulnerable’ situation post-divorce; Says ‘Nobody supports you in your time of need…’
MUMBAI: The actor Urvashi Dholakia rose to fame as Komolika in the popular television show Kausautii Zindagii Kayy,...
What! Film critic Taran Adarsh hospitalized in Mumbai due to health issues; Says, ‘Will be back to work soon…’
MUMBAI: Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst and critic for Bollywood films, was admitted to the hospital in Mumbai. On his...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Angad gets arrested under a fraudulent case
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Spoiler Alert! Surprise Twist Unfolds: Pammi's Shocking Revelation Threatens Kunal and Vandana's Wedding in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si (BKAS)
MUMBAI : The upcoming story in Star Plus' Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si (BKAS), crafted by the talented hands of producer...
Recent Stories
Taran Adarsh
What! Film critic Taran Adarsh hospitalized in Mumbai due to health issues; Says, ‘Will be back to work soon…’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Urvashi Dholakia
OMG! Urvashi Dholakia opens up on people from the industry taking advantage of ‘vulnerable’ situation post-divorce; Says ‘Nobody supports you in your time of need…’
Jennifer
Exclusive! “I want to do web series as that’s the trend these days but I have my limitations when it comes to intimate scenes; I am open to doing kissing scenes” ; Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal
Prateek
Wow! Television Maestro Prateek Sharma is poised to tie the Knot
Rupali
Must Read! Anupamaa's Upcoming Twists: Five Anticipated Developments in Rupali Ganguly's TV Show
Anurag
Did You Know! Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Anurag Dobhal's Inspiring Journey: From Battling Brain Tumor at 6 to Conquering Moto Vlogging
Ayesha
Exclusive! Influencer Ayesha Khan who put allegation on Munawar to enter the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant