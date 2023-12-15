Star Bharat's beloved actress Nehha Pendse, known for her role as Madam Sajana in the hit show 'May I Come In Madam,' shares her insights on the significance of personal time.

MUMBAI: In the discussion about the challenges faced by actors in finding personal time, she expressed, "As actors, it becomes very difficult for us to carve out time for ourselves, especially depending on the demands of our character. I am content as long as I can manage to set aside 2-4 hours daily for myself amidst my work. 'May I Come In Madam' allows me that flexibility, and I would gladly take on a show like this every year. However, it doesn't mean that I won't consider doing mainstream television shows again, but perhaps not at this moment."

In further elaboration, Nehha added, "I'm currently in a space where I don't feel the need to be a lead required in each and every frame of the show. It becomes a bit challenging because, as our profession demands, we must adhere to the time constraints. Yet, at the moment, I'm in a happy space, and I believe 'Time is important but time is not limited.' Maybe, when I'm ready, I'll find a role that perfectly aligns with my schedule. Destiny plays a significant role, and I trust that everything has its right time, whether it's a show or a character."

Nehha Pendse's portrayal of Madam Sajana has won the hearts of audiences, and her thoughtful perspective on balancing work and personal life offers a glimpse into the challenges faced by actors in the entertainment industry.

