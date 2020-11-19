Star cast of Ek Deewana Tha, Namik, Donal, and Vikram have a much-needed reunion, recreate memories of the show!

MUMBAI: Ek Deewana Tha was a quite popular show on television. It was the debut show of actress Donal Bisht and Namik’s second project. Moreover, the audience got to see Vikram in a negative role.

The show had two seasons, and both were successful and popular on television.

The audience loved the chemistry between Donal and Namik, but her scenes with Vikram in certain positions of the show were also appreciated.

The USPs of the show were the twists and suspense that kept the audience glued. Post the show going off-air, fans wanted to see the trio again.

Let’s not forget that one of the main reasons the show was so successful was the good friendship and camaraderie that the star cast shared with each other.

Recently, the trio had a much-needed reunion.

Now, Donal took to her Instagram account, shared lovely clicks of the trio, and captioned them saying “We met after ages, but nothing seems to have changed Deewangi in Doon."

Fans were excited to see them together and commented saying they loved the show and are so happy to see all three together after so long. They also demanded to see them together back on screen soon.

