Star India rolls out national campaign for consumer safety: TV Entertainment Recharge Ka Safe Tareeka

MUMBAI: As the nation is coming together in these unprecedented times, Star India Network which reaches 700 million viewers a month, has launched a special nationwide campaign with consumer safety as its theme -- TV Entertainment Recharge Ka Safe Tareeka.

The campaign promotes the urgent need for safety awareness, to keep families entertained while staying safe at home. Through its unique creative, it urges families to keep problems out of their homes by not stepping out -- not even for their TV bill. It advises viewers to use the online facilities so that they can continue to #StayHomeStaySafe.

“Our campaign focuses on encouraging consumers to stay home and safe, remain entertained and pay TV bills online. We are leveraging the unparalleled reach of our popular GEC, Kids, Movies and Sports channels across multiple languages to spread the message, during these extremely difficult times,” said Gurjeev Singh Kapoor, President and Head – Distribution and International Business, Star India. “I would also like to take this opportunity, on behalf of Star India, to applaud the brave teams of Cable and DTH partners working on-ground, and to salute their efforts that have ensured continued services to viewers,” he added.

Star India has added even more to the entertainment quotient across its network of channels by bringing back on popular demand, classic shows like Mahabharat, new comedy show Maharaj ki Jai Ho, and Hotstar Specials presents Hostages on Star Plus; Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar- Ek Maha-Manav ki Maha-Gatha on Star Bharat; Raja Shivchhatrapati and World TV premier of Baban on Star Pravah. Consumers can watch the original episodes of Super Singer shot exclusively on mobile phone and iconic show Bojhena Shey Bojhena on Star Jalsha; new show Odavum Mudiyathu Oliyavum Mudiyathu and sketch comedy show Lollu Sabha making a comeback on Vijay and Muddulakshmi and Aarathigobba Kirthigobba on Star Suvarna. Maa TV viewers can revisit favourite episodes of Karthika Deepam and Vadhinamma along with new and exciting movie premieres; Asianet viewers can also look forward to an exciting movie line-up.

Star Gold has been entertaining its viewers with a series of latest movie premieres such as the biggest action-thriller, War, the biggest comedy Housefull 4, and many more including Bala, Darbar and Chhapaak.

Star Movies will be airing premiers of kid-friendly movies such as Mary Poppins Returns, Dumbo and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms on Playdate - property with Star Movies, along with popular Marvel movies selection and the best of action blockbusters with ‘[email protected]’ property. Viewers can also look forward to some fine English entertainment with latest season of American Idol and best of Koffee with Karan and Masterchef Australia.

With 100 hours of fresh content added to the kids network, the summer bonanza across Disney Channel and Hungama TV includes local and home-grown series like Bapu, a pure and positive story of a wise old leader along with an all-animal story of a joyful circus troupe of friends in Guddu and a soft toy with innovative gadgets in Gadget Guru Ganesha. Kids can also enjoy The Hagemaru Show which narrates the tale of the mischievous Hagemaru in addition to new episodes of Selfie with Bajrangi, Doraemon, Chacha Chaudhary and Miraculous.

Sports fans can enjoy Cricket Connected, where cricket legends engage with fans through video calls every week; Best of IPL, and nostalgic games from Vivo PKL on the Star Sports Network.

Viewers can exercise their brains daily with interactive games and experiments on the show Brain Boosters on National Geographic and also watch the journey that defined India’s fight against the deadly contagion in a new show Lockdown: India’s fight against Coronavirus - shot from home.

As a network Star TV has remained emotionally connected with millions of Indians for more than 25 years, and will continue with its complete support during these difficult times.