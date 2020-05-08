Star Plus announces their first Digital Award for the legendary show Ramayan!

MUMBAI: Star Plus along with its renowned actors welcomes the cast of Ramayan to Star Parivaar through Naya Sadasya Award!

Star Plus, the country’s leading general entertainment channel is now enthralling audiences with the legendary show – Ramayan. Written, produced and directed by Ramanand Sagar, “Ramayan", first aired in 1987 and acquired a cult status over the years. The popular mythological show has successfully garnered record-breaking viewership even after 33 years. After it’s grand launch on Star Plus on 4th May, the channel has decided to welcome the show and cast through a ‘Naya Sadasya’ Digital Award.

Reacting on the news of the Naya Sadasya Digital Award as well as the Ramayan launch on Star Plus, so many renowned actors of the channel have excitedly taken to Instagram, welcoming the newest member to the Parivaar and watching the launch episode on TV.

