Star Plus’ brand new show ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’ to be blessed by the presence of veteran Marathi Actress ‘Nishigandha Wad’!

MUMBAI: Craving a simple family drama? Well, Star Plus is here to take care of that for you! With its new release ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’, it is here to keep you all entertained this new year, as the show is a story that has only happy vibes to spread. You will enjoy it most when watching with family. It's a colorful, feel-good kind of show that has zero negativity involved and will not make you seriously pick your brains. The moral of the show is that families should always stick together; that's when they're the strongest. Just sit down and enjoy it without expecting a serious drama and embark on this happy journey along with the show.

The show will be seeing well-known actors such as Delnaaz Irani and Kanwarjit Singh Paintal essaying pivotal roles. To add to this list of star-spangled actors, Dr. Nishigandha Wad’s is another renowned name. She will be playing Manan Joshi’s (the protagonist) Mother on the show. She is a glittering mogul in the Marathi Film and TV industry. She has done more than 160 films and TV serials. Nishigandha Ji is the author of 9 books and has also been a recipient of prestigious State Awards for three books, 7 state-level awards for acting in films, etc. Currently, she is pursuing her 4th Doctorate Degree. Some might remember her from Marathi films Shejari Shejari and Gruhpravesh, some might recognize her from Bollywood films Wazir and Race 3, while the TV audience knows her from the popular Hindi TV shows, but her work has gone far and beyond the entertainment industry.

She is not only known for gracing the screen with her powerful performances, but also for supporting social causes with equal zeal. Along with doing some phenomenal work on-screen, she is also a social scientist and keen on helping failed students by helping them hone the skills required to set a foot in their fields of interest and women affected by domestic violence which only makes us respect her more.

Speaking of the show, the beautiful actress ‘Nishigandha Wad’ said, “Being a part of this industry for 31 years now, I have had the good fortune of doing a decent amount of work in various genres but ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’ has to be one of my favorites. I am immensely grateful to ‘Star Plus’ and the makers of the show for handing me this brilliant opportunity. Another thing I appreciate is that the makers decided to come up with a show like ours, just at the right time.”

She further concluded, “The pandemic has led all of us to reestablish our bond with our families and the show entering the horizon during such times is almost like a blessing in disguise. I am eagerly looking forward to the show anyway but as the launch date is almost knocking at the door, it's getting me all the more excited. In the chaos of our daily lives, the show brings a sense of positivity and closeness, and take my word for it, that's all you are looking for. I hope and pray that viewers will make my character their own and continue to express their love and appreciation like they always have, as we embark on this new journey.”

Be ready to be mesmerized by the poise and dignity with which she conducts herself. Her work and continued grace over the years speak for themselves and are sure to add a few more brownie points into this already delightful show. Written by the respected writer ‘Leena Gangopadhyay’, this is a Hindi remake of the hit Bengali show ‘Khorkuto’, helmed by the makers of the blockbuster Star Plus show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’. It is all set to launch so…Brace yourselves to be wowed by the show ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’, launching on 3rd Jan,2022 at 7pm only on ‘Star Plus’!