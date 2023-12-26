Star Plus Brings For Its Audience, Ek Naya Saas Bahu, Aankh Micholi

MUMBAI: Starring Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik, Aankh Micholi Is A Tale Of An Undercover Cop

Star Plus has been known to deliver intriguing and interesting content to its viewers that makes one go through a plethora of emotions through its highly engaging shows. The channel has an amazing lineup of shows that aim to not just entertain but also empower. These include Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, which focus on family drama and romance and have been well accepted by the viewers.

Continuing the journey, Star Plus has ventured into unexplored territory. Star Plus announces its new undercover cop saga, Aankh Micholi, starring Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi promises to keep audiences hooked on their television screens with this gripping tale.

The makers of Aankh Micholi have dropped an intriguing promo for the cop drama. The promo depicts Rukhmini (Khushi Dubey) as an undercover cop fighting the goons on one side, and on the other, Rukhmini is bound by family to settle down, get married, and settle down. Rukhmini aspires to be a reputed official. This is indeed a very interesting tale on its way that will present yet another reality of society. Aankh Micholi will be a twisted tale of Saas Bahu. It will be interesting to witness Rukhmini's journey and how she achieves her goals, or will marriage cut her wings from becoming an IPS officer?

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi will soon air on Star Plus!