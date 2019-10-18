Star Plus celebrates hunger heroes this festive season with TED Talks India Nayi Baat!

MUMBAI: Star Plus's Ted Talks India Nayi Baat will bring to fore speakers from different walks of life who have done impressive work in their respective fields and shall take the initiative to inspire a billion minds through this incredible platform. Ankit Kawatra, Founder of Feeding India will be one of the eminent personalities on this forum. This festive season, Star Plus has taken the noble initiative of celebrating hunger heroes of the Foundation.



On the occasion of International World Food Day, Ankit Kawatra visited the sets of Star Plus’ show ‘Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka’ to meet the lead actors Vikram Singh Chauhan & Aditi Sharma and I formed them about his initiative. Vikram Singh Chauhan said, “It was wonderful meeting Ankit, who is doing such amazing work. He is truly an inspiration! Helping people with such a selfless motive is a rare incidence. I am eager to watch him speak on Ted Talks India Nayi Baat. I have also pledged to be a Hunger Hero by supporting this noble cause.”



Ankit Kawatra said, “It was a delight meeting both Vikram & Aditi. I am glad that I got to present our initiative on such a wonderful platform like Ted Talks India Nayi Baat. I am hopeful that more people will join us so that we can further our aim of taking food to those in need.”



Kawatra's Feeding India tries to solve the country's hunger problem by providing free meals through volunteers and donation centres. It operates a smartphone app where restaurants and individuals can sign up to donate food, which are then collected and distributed to people in need. The non-profit organization has a network of more than 4,500 volunteers, who run regular feeding programs in more than 45 Indian cities and has served more than 4.8 million meals so far. He has also been felicitated by the Queen of England for his noble work.