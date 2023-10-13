Star Plus To Come Up With Its Seventh Season Of Dance+ Soon

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 10/13/2023 - 16:37
Dance

MUMBAI: Since the commencement of Dance Plus, this dance reality show has earned a special place as one of India's most loved and cherished dance reality shows. From the camaraderie of Remo Dsouza and the other captains, Dance Plus had kept audiences hooked on to their screens in the previous seasons.

This year, audiences can once again look forward to the magnum opus dance reality show Dance Plus. With the new season of Dance Plus, audiences can  anticipate a varied range of talents and we can't wait ourselves! 

The concept of Dance Plus showcases contestants being trained by choreographer coaches,  contestants come in groups or solo as well. Just like you all, we are also eagerly awaiting the new season of Dance Plus. Dance Plus Season 7 will air on Star Plus and stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Star Plus Seventh Season Of Dance+ Soon Remo Dsouza Disney+ Hotstar TellyChakkar
