Star Plus Coming Up With The Most Spiciest Show Ever On Television Titled Chashni

MUMBAI: Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content for its viewers. It would be apt to say that this channel, in particular, is a hub where the audience witnesses all emotions, ranging from love, drama, revenge, and many more through its highly engaging shows. The channel has an amazing lineup of shows like Anupamaa that showcases women empowerment, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Rajjo and Faltu that focus on family drama, and romance which has been well accepted by the viewers.

Keeping up the spree, Star Plus is all set to bring the most spiciest show on Indian television ever, titled Chashni, that will be strictly opposite to its name and will be filled with a lot of spicy entertainment. Bringing a big mix of relations on the screens, The show will be based on an unusual and twisted bond between two sisters, Chandni and Roshni. With the show, Star Plus is raising its bar by creating a new leap in Indian television with a new and spiciest story that is based on two sisters who then turned out to become saas-bahu. Very well studded with a lot of twists and turns, Star Plus is about to bring a new story to the audience that has never been seen before on television with this new show, Chashni. 

Chashni stars Amandeep Sidhu and Srishti Singh in lead roles. The show is being produced by Sandip Sikand's Sol Production

So gear up yourself to witness the most spiciest show of Indian television only on Star Plus - Chashni.

