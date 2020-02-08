Star Plus’ Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao and Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do to have a merger

MUMBAI: Star Plus to launch a new show titled Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do, which is created by Mahesh Bhatt and produced and directed by Guroudev Bhalla starring Rahil Azam and Shruti Seth in the lead roles.

The show revolves around two kids Yug and Iti played by Jared Savaille and Hiru Trivedi respectively.

TellyChakkar has learnt that the show will have an episode merger with Rajshri’s Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao where Yug and Iti will be seen talking to Urmila (Seema Biswas) and Vijay (Mohan Joshi). It will be a beautiful moment to witness as how kids will be seen having a great time with them.

Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do is launching on 10 February replacing Kullfi Kumar Bajewala.