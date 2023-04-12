Star Plus' Dance Reality Show Dance + Pro Is Going To Be A Dhamaakedar Package Of Entertainment With Unique and Mesmerising Talents

Dance Reality Show Dance

MUMBAI: Star Plus' dance reality show, Dance Plus, has become one of India's most cherished and acclaimed dance reality shows since its inception eight years ago. The seventh season of Dance Plus has returned, with Dance + Pro giving fans, yet other reasons to anticipate the greatest season ever. With the camaraderie of Remo D'Souza and the other captains, Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, and Rahul Shetty, Dance + Pro is poised to carry on its tradition of captivating viewers on television.

With Dance + Pro, audiences can expect an array of skills and talents! Dance+ Pro is all set to celebrate the authentic intricacies of Indian dance styles with a modern twist to it. The captains will share their expertise with the contestants in order to help them nurture and polish their art of dance. Dance + Pro is going to be filled with best of nation's talent and the audience will witness a package of entertainment.  We cannot wait to witness the Desi Dhamaal on Dance + Pro!

Just like you all, we are also eagerly awaiting Dance+ Pro. The show will air on Star Plus on December 16th at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

