Star Plus' Dance Reality Show Dance + Pro To Highlight Desi Style and Desi Grooves, Along With Remo Dsouza; Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, and Rahul Shetty To Showcase Their Desi Style But With A Yo Twist!

MUMBAI : Dance Plus has established itself as one of India's most beloved and well-received dance reality series since its premiere eight years ago. With the camaraderie of Remo D'Souza and the other captains, Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, and Rahul Shetty, Dance Plus is all set to continue its legacy of keeping audiences hooked on their television screens. Star Plus' Dance+ Pro audiences can now anticipate the pinnacle of the dance reality show as it returns for a seventh season. Dance+ Pro is slated to honour the genuine variations of Indian dance styles. The theme of this season of Dance+ is to celebrate Indian culture and to make "desi cool" with a modern twist, and thereby showcase the country's authentic raw talent  - which has been the USP of the show since its genesis. This is seen from the new promo of Dance+, that aims to drive home nativity and relevance to Indian culture, doing so by paying a unique tribute to the legendary Michael Jackson.

Brace yourself to see thrilling, never-before-seen performances on Star Plus that will carry on the legendary show's tradition.

Like everyone else, we can't wait for Dance+ Pro. Dance+ Pro will air on Star Plus on December 16th at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
 

