Star Plus to launch its new offering 'Rajjo Rocket' starring Rajveer Singh and Assamese influencer Celesti Bairagey!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 17:48
Rajjo

MUMBAI : Star Plus is finally bringing us its much awaited new offering 'Rajjo Rocket'. Starring in the show as leads are Rajveer Singh, a well-known face in the industry with many projects under his belt, and making her dream debut on television Celesti Bairagey, known for her social media presence as an influencer with a striking resemblance to Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. 

'Rajjo Rocket' revolves around the titular character 'Rajjo', a naturally gifted athlete in her teens who is fighting to survive in the harsh reality of a small village that is disconnected from society. 

Produced by Bits and Bots Media, a Mukta Dhond creation, the show 'Rajjo Rocket' is set to launch soon on India's leading Hindi GEC Star Plus. We are truly excited to have a great new addition to our evenings with a daring storyline of the show. Mukta Dhond is known for her excellent style and putting fantastical romantic spin on the stories.

Stay tuned for more updates on 'Rajjo Rocket' launching soon, only on Star Plus!

