Star Plus to launch its new offering 'Rajjo Rocket' starring Rajveer Singh and Assamese influencer Celesti Bairagey!

MUMBAI : Star Plus is finally bringing us its much awaited new offering 'Rajjo Rocket'. Starring in the show as leads are Rajveer Singh, a well-known face in the industry with many projects under his belt, and making her dream debut on television Celesti Bairagey, known for her social media presence as an influencer with a striking resemblance to Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.

'Rajjo Rocket' revolves around the titular character 'Rajjo', a naturally gifted athlete in her teens who is fighting to survive in the harsh reality of a small village that is disconnected from society.

Produced by Bits and Bots Media, a Mukta Dhond creation, the show 'Rajjo Rocket' is set to launch soon on India's leading Hindi GEC Star Plus. We are truly excited to have a great new addition to our evenings with a daring storyline of the show. Mukta Dhond is known for her excellent style and putting fantastical romantic spin on the stories.

