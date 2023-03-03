Star Plus' Most Spiciest Show Chashni Showcases The Chemistry Between Sai Ketan Rao And Amandeep Sidhu And The Avenge That Roshni Desires To Take From Chandni In The New Promo Of The Show

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 14:54
MUMBAI: Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content for it's viewers.  Audience witness all emotions, ranging from love, drama, revenge, and many more through its highly engaging shows. The channel has an amazing lineup of shows like Anupamaa that showcases women empowerment, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Rajjo and Faltu that focus on family drama, and romance which has been well accepted by the viewers.

Keeping up with the spirit, Star Plus has now brought the most spiciest show on Indian television ever, titled Chashni, that is opposite to its name and to be filled with a lot of spicy entertainment. A mix of relations to be witnessed by the audience on screen, the show will be based on an unusual and twisted bond between two sisters Chandni and Roshni who turn Saas Bahu. The show to air on Star Plus from 9th March, 11pm.

With the show, Star Plus is raising its bar by creating a new leap in Indian television with a new and spiciest story that is based on two sisters who then turned out to become saas-bahu. Studded with twists and turns, Star Plus is about to bring a new story to the audience that has never been seen before on television with this new show, Chashni. 

Amandeep Sidhu essays the role of Chandni who is a fire fighter in the show, where as Roshni is also a rebel. One incident alters the whole world of their equation and relationship.
It is revealed that Roshni who is the younger sister becomes the Saas of the elder one, Chandni. Sai Ketan Rao essays the role of Raunaq in the show.

Star Plus has aired the new promo of their most spiciest show Chashni, where fans will get to witness varied of emotions from love, hate, anger and revenge. The new promo showcases the chemistry between Chandni and Raunaq at the same time it also depicts a twisted bond between the two sisters, Chandni and Roshni. It can also be seen that Chandni and Roshni who first share sisterly bond  eventually turn stone hearted towards one another once they become each other's Saas and Bahu. 

Sai Ketan Rao who essays the role of Raunaq opined about the new promo, he says " The promo looks positive and promising. The audience are happy to see me back on screen. I hope the audience appreciates my chemistry with Amandeep ( Chandni). Raunaq is a different character to play with his own set of emotions of care and love which the audience will witness in the show".

Chashni stars Amandeep Sidhu, Srishti Singh and Sai Ketan Rao in lead roles. The show is being produced by Sandiip Sikcand's Sol Production.

Gear up to witness the most spiciest show of Indian television only on Star Plus - Chashni.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 14:54

