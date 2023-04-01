Star Plus’ Rajjo goes the ‘Ram-Leela’ way, check out the romance 

MUMBAI :Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from Uttarakhand, goes through many challenges in the programme. The show is about how Rajjo responds to the past and fulfills her aspirations in the present after being split up from her mother. Celesti Bairagey and Rajveer Singh play the leads and their performance is praise worthy. The show seems promising and begins with an interesting concept.

In the upcoming episode, Madhumalti asks Rajjo about the previous night, trying to get into details. Rajjo tells her that it was very special for Arjun and her.

Madhumalti looks at her like that was exactly what she wanted to hear and Rajjo tells her how they were awake the entire night.

Rajjo keeps on talking about how they were tired and still couldn’t sleep and Madhumalti seems very happy with the news.

However, all of Madhumalti’s thoughts disappear when Rajjo tells her that they were talking and dancing all night.

Now, the interesting thing about this for the viewers will be the way Rajjo and Arjun spent their night.

We are going to see Rajjo and Arjun going the Ram-Leela way, recreating the scene of the song ‘Ang Daga De'.

Celesti aka Rajjo looks incomparably sensuous while Rajveer aka Arjun too looks like a hunk. The scene will surely win everyone’s heart.

Celesti just posted the scene on Instagram, check it out below:

Are you excited for this upcoming performance?

