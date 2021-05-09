Star Plus' serials teach you how to cherish your mother this Mother's Day; video inside

MUMBAI: As the name suggests, Mother’s Day is celebrated to honour mothers and the invaluable role they play in our lives. Celebrated on the second Sunday of May, it is believed the modern Mother’s Day celebration first began in the US, when a woman by the name of Anna Jarvis wanted the day to be commemorated because her own mother had expressed such a desire.

The popular saying that God could not be everywhere. Hence, he created Mothers.

It's true, we believe because every time we look at Mothers, we wonder how can anyone in this world be so selfless. We don't remember a single time when mothers asked for a holiday or any credit for the endless amount of work she did for the family. She cooked even though she was unwell so that I can eat healthily.

Star Plus' has always been at the forefront of celebrating the spirit of motherhood through its shows. The serials showcase the charisma and love of mothers through their characters.

Yet again we got to witness some really special moments of the essence of motherly love through our favorite shows on Star Plus' check out:

:

Pandya Store's Dhara who has always regarded Dev, Krish and Shiva as her own children instead of them being her little brothers-in-law can be seen loving them with all her heart. They reciprocate her love with immense respect for her.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein's Ashwani has always showered love on her son Virat and daughter-in-law Sai. She has always cheered Sai up in various low moments of her life.



Well, although there's no one day to celebrate the sacrifices and love of a Mother, we take this day to Cherish the idea of Motherhood.

Here's wishing all the fabulous mothers, Happy Mother's Day!

