Star Plus show Aaapki Nazron Nae Samjha shoot shifts to Silvassa from Goa

MUMBAI: The entire nation is battling with the rise of COVID cases and every working sector has been affected.

The television industry is also battling this COVID situation in its own way, from the actors testing COVID to shows being shifted to another location owing to the lockdown in Maharashtra.

Due to the lockdown, many shows shifted their base to other location outside Maharashtra especially GOA, Gujrat, Hyderabad, etc.

A few days back the government of GOA declared a lockdown in the state and also issued a notice that all the shooting of serial, web, or Bollywood should stop and now no more shooting can take place in the state.

Now the show who have shifted their base to GOA is in a fix as they don’t know what to do.

As per media reports, it seems that Aaapki Nazron Nae Samjha shotting that was taking place in GOA is not sifted to Silvassa due to the full lockdown in the state, though there is no confirmation about the same.

The news on other serial is still unknown and the new locations haven’t been disclosed.

Well, it’s good news for Aaapki Nazron Nae Samjha as the show will continue to shoot and they would be getting to watch their favourite serial.

These are tough times to shoot and the actors, the makers are going all out to continue the shoot so that telecast of episodes don’t come to a halt and they can entertain the audiences at home.

Well, we hope this COVID situation gets better soon until then Tellychakkar requests his readers to take all precautions and follow the protocols.

