Star Plus Show Artists Reveal Their Christmas Plans; Here Is What They Have To Say:

MUMBAI : Now that December has finally arrived, everyone has begun initiating their Christmas plans. It's time to celebrate Christmas. Television artists have revealed their preparations for the occasion and are eager to celebrate as well.

The audience's favourite artists from the Star Plus shows reveal their Christmas plans:

Vijayendra Kumeria (Angad From Star Plus Show Teri Meri Doriyaann)

"I will definitely celebrate it with my daughter. I will get her a lot of gifts and surprise her with the fact that Santa left them for her. I try to make it a special day for her, as Christmas is generally every kid's favourite festival. I would ask Santa to bless me with good work. The show that I am already doing is getting a lot of love. I want love to multiply to infinity. Merry Christmas to all. May everyone enjoy it to the fullest. This is the best part of the year, so just have fun and enter 2024 with lots of happiness. Just one thing: I have been seeing news about a new variant of the Corona virus, so I request everyone to be a little careful so that we do not end up having another wave."

Samriddhi Shukla (Abhira from Star Plus Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

"One of the best things I like about Christmas is the weather; it becomes cold until that time, and I love winters. I plan to celebrate Christmas with my friends and visit the churches in the city. I would want Santa Claus to grant happiness, success, and luck to all those who are deprived of it and enjoy the perks of life. Love, light, and luck to everyone.".

Shivam Khajuria (Rohit from Star Plus Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

"My way of celebrating Christmas is eating cake, becoming a secret Santa, giving gifts, and having dinner with my family. One wish I want Santa Claus to grant me would be teleportation. I am grateful for the love that the fans are showering upon me. I'll work super hard to make you proud."

Mohit Malik (Kunal from Star Plus Show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si)

"Christmas, I intend to celebrate the festival with my family, and on the eve of Christmas, we will go for dinner. I'll take Ekbir, my son, around the city as it lights up for Christmas. From Santa Claus, I would want the power to eradicate all the mishaps that are occurring around the world, especially the wars that have been taking a toll on the world. Merry Christmas to everyone, and thank you for the love."

Rohit Chandel (Dhaval from the Star Plus show Pandya Store)

"I celebrated Christmas last year in Manali; this year too, if I get an off from work, I would love to spend Christmas once again in Manali. I would love to be a Santa Claus for people and bring some happiness to their lives with some kind gestures. I would want powers from Santa Claus for the betterment of the world. I would like to thank my fans for the immense love showered on our show and us, and Merry Christmas to everyone.".