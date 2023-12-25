Star Plus Show Artists Reveal Their Christmas Plans; Here Is What They Have To Say:

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/25/2023 - 15:58
Christmas

MUMBAI : Now that December has finally arrived, everyone has begun initiating their Christmas plans. It's time to celebrate Christmas. Television artists have revealed their preparations for the occasion and are eager to celebrate as well.
The audience's favourite artists from the Star Plus shows reveal their Christmas plans:

Vijayendra Kumeria (Angad From Star Plus Show Teri Meri Doriyaann)

"I will definitely celebrate it with my daughter. I will get her a lot of gifts and surprise her with the fact that Santa left them for her. I try to make it a special day for her, as Christmas is generally every kid's favourite festival. I would ask Santa to bless me with good work. The show that I am already doing is getting a lot of love. I want love to multiply to infinity. Merry Christmas to all. May everyone enjoy it to the fullest. This is the best part of the year, so just have fun and enter 2024 with lots of happiness. Just one thing: I have been seeing news about a new variant of the Corona virus, so I request everyone to be a little careful so that we do not end up having another wave."

Samriddhi Shukla (Abhira from Star Plus Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

"One of the best things I like about Christmas is the weather; it becomes cold until that time, and I love winters. I plan to celebrate Christmas with my friends and visit the churches in the city. I would want Santa Claus to grant happiness, success, and luck to all those who are deprived of it and enjoy the perks of life. Love, light, and luck to everyone.".

Shivam Khajuria (Rohit from Star Plus Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

"My way of celebrating Christmas is eating cake, becoming a secret Santa, giving gifts, and having dinner with my family. One wish I want Santa Claus to grant me would be teleportation. I am grateful for the love that the fans are showering upon me. I'll work super hard to make you proud."

Mohit Malik (Kunal from Star Plus Show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si)

"Christmas, I intend to celebrate the festival with my family, and on the eve of Christmas, we will go for dinner. I'll take Ekbir, my son, around the city as it lights up for Christmas. From Santa Claus, I would want the power to eradicate all the mishaps that are occurring around the world, especially the wars that have been taking a toll on the world. Merry Christmas to everyone, and thank you for the love."

Rohit Chandel (Dhaval from the Star Plus show Pandya Store)
"I celebrated Christmas last year in Manali; this year too, if I get an off from work, I would love to spend Christmas once again in Manali. I would love to be a Santa Claus for people and bring some happiness to their lives with some kind gestures. I would want powers from Santa Claus for the betterment of the world. I would like to thank my fans for the immense love showered on our show and us, and Merry Christmas to everyone.".

Vijayendra Kumeria Angad Teri Meri Doriyaann samriddhi shukla AbhiRa Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shivam Khajuria Rohit Mohit Malik Kunal Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Rohit Chandel Dhaval Pandya Store TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/25/2023 - 15:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Whoa! Times when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan fought in public like a normal couple
MUMBAI : Aishwarya Rai as everyone knows is the Bachchan bahu and married to Abhishek Bachchan. They make a smashing...
Star Plus Show Artists Reveal Their Christmas Plans; Here Is What They Have To Say:
MUMBAI : Now that December has finally arrived, everyone has begun initiating their Christmas plans. It's time to...
Awwdorable! Parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally reveal baby Raha's face
MUMBAI : The Kapoor family is one of the most talked about families in B town. Over the time, this family has been the...
What! Meera Chopra reveals not sharing a sisterly bond with cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, “help never came from them”
MUMBAI : Actress Meera Chopra who made her acting debut in the horror film 1920 London, made some starting revelations...
Exclusive! Sheezan Khan roped in for Shashi Sumeet's next on Star Plus?
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Really! When Shah Rukh Khan shares being 'Age Honest' in his recently released film Dunki; Says ‘I feel I should do age-centric roles now…’
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan most recently starred in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, one of the most anticipated...
Recent Stories
Aishwarya
Whoa! Times when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan fought in public like a normal couple
Latest Video
Related Stories
SHEEZAN Khan
Exclusive! Sheezan Khan roped in for Shashi Sumeet's next on Star Plus?
Shrenu Parikh
Amazing! Shrenu Parikh’s husband Akshay Mhatre opens up about his marriage with the actress; Says ‘I look forward to spending my life with her’
Chhavi Mittal
OMG! Chhavi Mittal reveals how her 9-year-old daughter asked about her death due to Cancer; Says ‘Are you going to die?’
Jasmin Bhasin
Must Read! Jasmin Bhasin reveals how BF Aly Goni secretly confessed his love to her inside Bigg Boss 14 house; spills the beans on their marriage plans
Arushi
Arushi Nishank: Christmas is a special time for me
Sherleen
Sherleen Dutt: Christmas has always held a special place in my heart