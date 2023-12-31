Star Plus Show Artists Reveal Their New Year Plan With Us! Deets Inside

MUMBAI: It's time to celebrate the commencement of a new year, and the celebrities of Star Plus shows have some exciting plans to mark the occasion. Here's how your favourite celebrities are gearing up to celebrate the excitement that comes with a new year:

Vijayendra Kumeria, aka Angad, from the Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann, shares

"The new year will be spent at home with family. I’ll be home celebrating with family and giving rest to my body. I am not a fan of New Year resolutions, but this time I want to make one. I have been ignoring my health and fitness for a long time now due to hectic shoot schedules. Now I want to find a way to keep myself fit and healthy, even with the work pressure.

From the new year on, I am expecting lots of happiness, success, and good work. May this year be a great one, not only for me but for everyone else too. I pray too to God that this year we hear more good news than bad ones."

Rohit Chandel, aka Dhaval, from the Star Plus show Pandya Store, shares, "I am planning to celebrate New Year with my family. I may visit my hometown or celebrate it with my Pandya Store family. It is always fun to shoot during the New Year. My resolution is to be a better person with each passing day. My main priority would be to work on myself and better myself."

Shakti Arora, aka Ishaan, from the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, shares, "I will be celebrating New Year with my friends and family. My resolution is that physical and mental fitness will be top priorities. I expect the year 2024 to be better and more miraculous. Happy and prosperous New Year to everyone.".

This is indeed an exciting thing to hear about our favourite stars' New Year plans. Moreover, it would be interesting to see what they are about to bring for us in the coming year.

Samridhii Shukla, aka Abhira from the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, shares, "I will celebrate the New Year with my family and friends. My New Year's resolution would be to be healthy and aim to build a workout regime. I am expecting this new year to bring growth and challenges that induce growth and happiness for everyone. Happy New Year!"

Priyanshi Yadav, aka Natasha, from the Star Plus show Pandya Store, shares, "I am going to celebrate this new year with my co-actors and mother, as the rest of my family is in Delhi. I usually go to the temple to seek blessings from the Lord for an amazing start to the new year. My new-year resolution would be to conquer a better version of myself and to improve myself in terms of everything. I am expecting this new year to bring great opportunities and tranquilly, and I am hoping all of my loved ones have the best of health and prosperity. Happy new year!".

Sayli Salunkhe, aka Vandana, from the Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, shares, "I will spend my New Year's shooting and celebrating it with my Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's family. It feels great to be shooting even on New Year's Day and spend the rest of the year doing the same with what you love to do. My new-year resolution would be to know my flaws and work on them to make them into a flower and be the best version of myself in 2024. Everyone who is working hard to achieve their goals should get it, and our show is garnered with love from the audience. Be happy and safe."

