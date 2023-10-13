Star Plus Show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Completes A Milestone Of 1000 Episodes, Shakti Arora Shares His Excitement On The Feat!

Shakti

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has gained a loyal audience because of its intriguing and engaging plot. The show’s twists and turns have made sure that viewers are glued to their television screens with high-octane drama. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh are the main protagonists of the show.

The current track revolves around Ishaan, Savi, and Reeva. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has now paved a long journey of winning hearts with love tale, which has completed a successful 1000 episodes. As Star Plus's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein completes its magnificent 1000 episodes, Shakti Arora expresses his delight while marking this remarkable milestone in the journey of the show.

Shakti Arora shares, "The journey has been amazing and exciting, and I am elated that I am living up to the expectations and hype. Also, I feel blessed. It's a great feeling that I am a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, and I hope that we continue the journey with many thousand episodes. After being a part of the show, I am evolving as a person every day. The more I am adaptive to change, the more my experiences of life change; hence, that is what I keep incorporating into my acting skills as well".

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Piya Bajpiee, Pradeep Kumar, and Shaika Parween. The show airs at 8 p.m. on Star Plus from Monday to Sunday.

