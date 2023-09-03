From Star Plus' Upcoming Masaledaar Show Chashni, Sisters Roshni and Chandani Embarked On A Train Journey To Promote Their Show and Enteracted With The Commuters

Chashni

MUMBAI :Amandeep Sidhu and Srishti Singh who essay the role of Chandni and Roshni in Star Plus' most spiciest show Chashni recently travelled by train for an interaction with the lady commuters. The duo interacted with the ladies in the train and opined about their new show Chashni and wished them to shower love for their new show. Amandeep and Srishti had a great and adventurous experience while travelling in the train. 

The makers of the show also planned a visit of the leading ladies to Siddhivinayak Riddhi Siddhi Temple. Amandeep Sidhu and Srishti Singh who essay the role of Chandni and Roshni respectively in the show Chashni visited Siddhivinayak Riddhi Siddhi Temple to seek the blessings of Riddhi-Siddhi for their new masaledaar show Chashni. 

Clad in the attire of their respective characters, Amandeep Sidhu and Srishti Singh reached the steps of Siddhivinayak Riddhi Siddhi temple ahead of the commencement of the new venture and acquire stupendous success of the show. Amandeep and Srishti greeted their fans and wished them to  shower love for their new show Chashni.

Star Plus' most spiciest show Chashni is based on an unusual and twisted bond between two sisters Chandni and Roshni who turn Saas Bahu. Chashni stars Amandeep Sidhu, Srishti Singh and Sai Ketan Rao in lead roles. The show is being produced by Sandiip Sikcand's Sol Production. The show to air on Star Plus from 9th March,11pm. 

Gear up to witness the most spiciest show of Indian television only on Star Plus - Chashni.

