StarPlus Announces A New Show Titled TITLI, The Tale Of TITLI To Be A Romantic Love Story?

Neha Solanki

MUMBAI : StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and a never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect overlap between extreme emotions will be witnessed by the audience on the screen with this show. The show will make you re-think about romance and wonder if it is really love? 

StarPlus has introduced new talents in the past and kept its word till date. With TITLI, Starplus once again confirms the launch of another talented actress - Neha Solanki. Neha will be seen essaying the titular role of Titli. She is a rising star and promises to deliver an exceptional performance as the character of Titli. The audience will witness different shades of this character, ranging from a young aspirational woman to that of being emotionally vulnerable. The show Titli is a twisted love story where a joyful and vibrant girl named Titli is on a quest to find her ideal man and live a fairytale life with him. But will it be a happily ever after?

Neha Solanki has previously featured in Zee Tv's Sethji and Star Bharat's show Mayavi Maling.

With this show, Star Plus is raising its bar by creating a new leap in Indian television with a twisted love-story for the audience that has never been seen before on television. Titli is produced by Story Square Productions.

Star Plus is well-known for delivering intriguing content for its viewers. It would be apt to say that this channel in particular, is a hub where the audience go through a plethora of emotions while viewing its amazing lineup of highly engaging shows like Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Chashni and Faltu which focus on character empowerment. This type of content has been well received by its viewers. StarPlus has always made sure to keep their audience hooked on to their television screens with their story plots. The portrayal of aspirational female characters in StarPlus' shows has gained a wide applause from its viewers. Eventually, making them a solid role model for other women in the country. 

With TITLI, StarPlus plans to do the same and move forward with a unique way of story telling for its audience.

Titli Neha Solanki
