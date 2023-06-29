Is Starplus giving a last chance to watch audience favorites Jodi Sai and Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Deets inside!

MUMBAI: Starplus's most loved show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' has always collected immense love from the audience. Well studded with a lot of drama and emotions, the show has always ruled the television sets of every household and indeed the big reason is the most loved pairing of its lead characters, Sai and Virat, well reckoned as 'Sairat'. But what if we tell you, this big reason might witness a big turn in real life due to which the viewers will be able to watch their on-screen favorite couple for the last time?

The pairing of Sai and Virat is a major highlight of 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' that the audience just can't miss out on watching daily. However, if we have heard it right, Starplus has decided to keep the legacy of the audience's most loved Jodi alive by signing in a contract with them, according to which they will not appear together on the screen for the next 5 years. So, with this, the audience will have a last chance to watch them together on the screen in the further episodes of 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'.

If all goes as per mentioned, this is truly going to be a big surprise for 'Sairat' fans. However, it's usually been witnessed that, if a particular on-screen Jodi becomes an audience favorite, they happen to make more collaborations further but it's not going to be the case with our very own Sai and Virat. Well, meanwhile, we can just wait and watch when and how we will get to see this lovely couple back on the screen together.