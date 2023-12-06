StarPlus Has Brought For Its Audience, A New Lovestory With Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain, The Show Airs From Today

MUMBAI : StarPlus has brought its audience a new show, Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain. With Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain, the audience witnesses a new concept and a fresh pair. Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain is a tale about childhood friends Rishiraj and Priyadarshini, who are childhood sweethearts. An unexpected turn in their lives separates the two. Years pass, and Rishiraj becomes an arrogant industrialist, going by the name of Rishi Sen, while Priyadarshini is now a tour guide, going by the name of Pihu Mitra. The duo, who were once sweethearts, cannot stand each other now. They share a past, nevertheless, that they are unaware of. It will be intriguing to watch the journey of childhood sweethearts and see if they find the truth about each other's real identities.

Ever since the announcement of the show Do Dil Mil Rahe, fans have been eagerly waiting for the show, and finally the show has aired today and the fans cannot keep calm. With every new promo of the show, the excitement level of the audience was raised one level higher, and now it is finally aired. The fans have been showering immense love and appreciation on Rishi and Pihu. Get ready to witness the love story of Pihu and Rishi.

Recently, the makers dropped the promo for Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain, where it can be seen that the characters of Rishi and Pihu have a resemblance to Arnav Singh Raizada and Khushi Kumari Gupta from StarPlus' much-loved show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Du. Arnav, played by Barun Sobti, and Khushi, played by Sanaya Irani, became two of the biggest names on Indian television with their show.

Just like Arnav, Rishi is an arrogant man with a cold and bossy attitude. He is straightforward, but at the same time, Rishi is good at heart. Khushi Kumari Gupta is a down-to-earth girl. She finds happiness in the little things and cherishes every moment that comes her way. Pihu, just like Khushi, is someone who values relationships, self-respect, and independence more than money and power. Pihu is an independent, hardworking, and fearless girl. Pihu is a hustler; she can pick a fight with anyone who challenges her principles and integrity.

