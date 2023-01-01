Stars of Sony Entertainment Television shows to ring in 2023 looking back at the year that was and being hopeful for the year to be!

MUMBAI : The year 2022 has floated by and it's time for the dawn of a New Year! As we gear up to live in the present and live for the future, looking back, one can only see how far they’ve come. Echoing similar sentiments are your favourite actors of Sony Entertainment Television's beloved shows where they share their plans or resolutions for the New Year!



Aditi Dev Sharma who essays the role of Kathaa in Kathaa Ankahee spoke about how 2023 is special for her, “The new year is a reminder that life always gives you a chance to experience new beginnings and restart something you stopped in between. For me, this new year is really special as I am going to step into 2023 with a new show and a new on-set family. I am eagerly looking forward to the coming year and I wish it will bring a lot of positivity to our lives. I wish everyone a happy new year, I hope and pray that 2023 will bring love, success and prosperity to all our lives. And I secretly also wish for Kathaa Ankahee to cross many benchmarks and become the audience’s favourite in the coming days.”



Adnan Khan, who is portraying Viaan in Kathaa Ankahee, spoke about newer opportunities in the new year, "I believe that every day is a new opportunity, and this New Year brings a fresh set of 12 months and 365 days to make the best out of it. I received a special gift this year that I am carrying over to the following year which is my ongoing show Kathaa Ankahee. The storyline is acting like a source of inspiration for me and I am sure it will drive me towards a better tomorrow. With this note, I will begin the new year with a positive outlook on life. I wish my viewers the love, light, and happiness of the New Year 2023. May it bring you all the good things."



Playing Pihu in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2', Arohi Kumawat talks about spending New Year's with her parents, "On New Year's eve, I will be celebrating the day with my parents. Apart from this, I also visit my friends and we might have a New Year's eve party at one of my friend's houses, with lots of food and chocolates. At school, we have to write our resolutions for the New Year and I have written that this 2023 I will try to not do much mischief and be a good girl for my parents, get good marks and be a good student too. I want to also work hard in 2023 and make my parents proud."



Aetashaa Sansgiri who essays the role of Ahilyabai in Punyashlok Ahilyabai says, “This year has been pretty amazing as I have received so much love from the audience through Punyashlok Ahilyabai for which I had worked hard day and night this year. For the new year, I don’t have anything planned as of now, because honestly pre-planned things don’t work for me. But yes, will stay with family and friends as we do not get time to spend with them. Thus, here wishing everyone a very happy new year, I hope and pray that 2023 will bring love, success, and prosperity to all our lives. I also wish Punyasholk Ahilyabai to cross many milestones ahead.”



Tushar Dalvi who essays the role of Sai Baba in Mere Sai Shraddha Aur Saburi says, "New Year always brings hope for a better tomorrow. With this coming year, I am sure many incomplete tasks and promises will be fulfilled bringing in a wave of positivity in our lives. I wish and pray for everyone’s physical and mental well being and I wish everyone a very Happy New Year. May Sai Baba bless you all."



Gaurav Dubey from The Kapil Sharma Show talks about carving out new identities, "2022 was a year full of opportunities for me. I participated in India’s Laughter Champion and then got the opportunity to be a part of India’s biggest comedy talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. With all the hard work and support from such great personalities I’m surrounded with, I’m trying to create my own identity here. My New Year resolution is to work much harder than the previous year so that I can make a mark for myself while learning and growing as an individual. Keep yourself busy with work and exercise, and help others. I want to welcome 2023 with a lot of positivity, love, good wishes, health and safety for everyone and me."



Sidharth Sagar from The Kapil Sharma Show talks about how he will spend his New Year's, "I haven't made any plans as such but most probably I will be spending New Year's with my close friends and family. My New Year resolves to be a better version of myself. I believe this doesn't need any time it is just an ongoing process that one should keep doing. I’m hoping to keep my promise to the fans of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ of bringing non-stop entertainment to them the next year as well. I wish the coming year brings prosperity and happiness for all of us and request everyone to stay safe.”



Ayodhya’s Rishi Singh, contestant of Indian Idol – Season 13 expresses his excitement for the upcoming year, 2023. He adds, "Well, my expectation from 2023 is that everyone is safe and sound. My wish is that everyone is healthy and protected. I pray that we overcome all hardships, and challenges that we are facing and hope that 2023 proves to be a happy, healthy, joyous and prosperous year for everyone. I am looking forward to 2023."



Indian Idol Season 13 contestant Senjuti Das from Kolkata shares, “New Year's Eve is around the corner! A New Year means new hopes, new spirit, and new fortunes, 2022 has been a challenging year for the entire world. However, despite being the most difficult and unpredictable year, there is still plenty to be thankful for. I just want 2023 to be a normal year when my parents can step out, and we all can have a normal life. I am all set to welcome 2023 with open arms and warm hugs. I extend my best wishes to my fans before stepping into 2023."