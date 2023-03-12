Startling! Karishma Sawant talks about her bond with Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod from 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' post her exit; Says ‘Mai itna friendly nahi ho pai…’

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai no longer features Karishma Sawant, Pranali Rathod, or Harshad Chopda. The crowd adored the tale of Abhimanyu, Akshara, and Aarohi. As Abhira and Armaan, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are now in charge. Fans keep waiting for the old show. Fans feel devastated by Abhimanyu, Akshara, and Aarohi's departure. The show's TRPs have fallen as well since viewers fell in love with the original plot. The old cast was a hit to watch, and people enjoyed their camaraderie. Many BTS videos and pictures gained widespread popularity following the conclusion of the Generation Three narrative.

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Really! Manish suspects Abhira to be Akshara’s daughter

Karishma Sawant, also known as Aarohi, has now talked about her relationship with Pranali Rathod after they parted ways in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She said in an interview that she stays in constant communication with Pranali Rathod. She said that she and Pranali have a different bond and that they frequently exchange memes via direct messages. Pranali is like her sister, Karishma said, and they will always look out for one another.

Karishma was also questioned over her relationship with Harshad Chopda. She revealed that she and Harshad have a friendly and cordial relationship. Karishma said that because Harshad is an experienced man, she has always respected him. She did remark that she was unable to have a close friendship with Harshad.

She mentioned, "Even though there are time jab mai Harshad ke sath I was like very friendly and all that. But, mai itna friendly nahi ho pai because I always looked at him with respect, so that has always been there."

In terms of the new cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show features Shivam Khajuria, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Priti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Gaurav Sharma, Sidharth Vasudev, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, Manthan Setia, Pratiksha Honmukhe, and Anita Raj.

In addition to them, the show still features Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, and Saee Barve from the previous cast.

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Goenka family convinces Ruhi to marry Rohit

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodlife

