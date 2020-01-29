State of Seige 26/11: Arjun Bijlani does a hardcore training; shares a video

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is one of the popular faces of the small screen. The heartthrob of the telly world has won hearts with his dashing looks and brilliant acting skills. Arjun has done a number of shows in his long career span and has lots of hit serials to his credit.

The actor will be next seen in mini web-series State Of Seige 26/11. Arjun has shared several updates about the same on his social media account.

The actor is pretty excited about his role in the series and we can't wait to see him in a complete action-packed avatar.

And now, Arjun has shared a throwback BTS video where he is seen doing training for his role. Arjun is learning how to use the gun during his training session.

Take a look at the video:

Arjun plays the role of Major Nikhil Manikrishnan. His character is inspired by a real-life hero, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The series will also star Arjan Bajwa, Vivek Dahiya, Mukul Dev among others.

On the work front, Arjun is known for his works in the shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Ishq Mein Marjawan among others.

Are you excited for Arjun starrer State Of Seige 26/11? Tell us in the comments.