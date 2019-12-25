Stature is not about size, it’s about talent: These talented actors prove this statement right

MUMBAI: Stature is not about size, Stature is about talent. Talent comes in every shape and size and some phenomenal artists from the television industry have defeated the social stereotypes towards appearances and stood out for their passion and hard work to go beyond and create their own mark on the industry. It’s time we appreciate and recognize the contribution and talent of these dynamites from the television industry who made their mark through some stellar performances winning a million heart.

1. Shridhar Watsar

Known for his striking performance in the Sony SAB’s fantasy fiction show, Baalveer and now Baalveer Returns, Shridhar Watsar has earned love and respect through his terrific comic timing and dynamic acting skills. Sridhar who has also worked with the likes of Hrithik Roshan and Ishan Khattar continues to earn world-wide recognition for his dual role in Baalveer Returns as Tauba Tauba and Dooba Dooba. Previously, he has even worked in the longest running show of Sony SAB, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma and has continued to showcase his talent in theatre and cinema with movie like Bang Bang and Dhadak.

2. KK Goswami

KK Goswami has portrayed several memorable characters and every 90’s kid can remember him from the fantasy kids show Shaktiman and Junior G. Making our childhood memorable and winning the hearts of his viewers, Goswami is a renowned name in the television industry for his roles in shows like Ssshhhh…Koi Hai, Vikraal Aur Gabraal, C.I.D and Gutur Gu. KK Goswami was recently seen in the show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain.

3. Lilliput

This artist needs no introduction. M. M. Farooqui aka Lilliput is a household name for his exceptional contribution in the world of entertainment. The artist showcases an impressive journey in the showbiz and has also made a mark in theatres and the television industry. A true entertainer, Lilliput has shown immense confidence through his performances onscreen to be recognized as one of the TV industry’s finest actors. Lilliput is currently seen in show Vidya.

4. Juhi Aslam

Juhi became a star on television with her debut show “Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo”. While the artist has spoken about how entering the entertainment world happened by chance, this beautiful lady sure has won hearts. She is a known face of Indian television industry with several shows on her palette like Jodha Akbar, The Serial and Warrior High.