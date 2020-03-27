Stay safe, stay entertained with COLORS

MUMBAI: The value of good content is insurmountable - especially when the whole country has come together to combat Coronavirus (Covid 19) pandemic. While millions across the country self-isolate and practice social distancing, television has become an even more integral part of their daily routines. Keeping up with its philosophy of entertaining the audience with the best of content, India’s leading Hindi general entertainment channel, COLORS, is all set to present an eclectic mix of current and popular erstwhile shows. Rightfully picked to cover a variety of entertainment needs ranging from comedy, drama, slice of life, mythology and reality shows, the channel will enable viewers to enjoy their time at home while providing wholesome family entertainment.

Start your day with some divine intervention with revered mythological shows like Mahakali — Anth Hi Aarambh Hai and Jai Shri Krishna that will air between 8-10 am. Destress and unwind at the end of the day with a wholesome dose of comedy with Belan Wali Bahu and Bhaag Bakool Bhaag from 5-6 pm. Love will find its way into your hearts as Sidharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai starrer love story, Dil Se Dil Tak returns at 6 pm. The early primetime will be followed by the current fiction line-up starting with Vidya, Choti Sarrdaarni, Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii, Barrister Babu, Shubharambh and Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story. The unparalleled leader of entertainment, Bigg Boss 13 is back to add the desired amount of spice and drama at 10 pm.

Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, says, “We are going through unprecedented times. However, we at COLORS want to make sure that in these social distancing times, we provide you with wholesome entertainment for the entire family ranging from original shows to seasoned shows across genres. To drive away your lockdown blues, we are presenting dedicated blocks for drama, mythology, romance to give you the best of the best content. As we all try to get ahead of the pandemic, we want to continue to be your companion for everything entertainment.”