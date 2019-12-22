This is a story 20 years in the making", shares Kabir Khan over his upcoming show ‘The Forgotten Army’

MUMBAI: Name almost any genre of the film and it's like Kabir Khan has made one of them. After having precarious beginning with his debut project, the project that stayed with Kabir Kan forever is "The Forgotten Army", which he is now revisiting and making it into a web series. Based on Subash Chandra Bose's Indian National Army, ‘The forgotten Army’ was Kabir's directorial debut for Doordarshan and it had such a huge impact over him, that he then decided to elaborate the topic and make it on an augmented scale. The story has stayed with him ever since and 20 years later, the audiences get to see the miraculous project. Exuding the same, Kabir shared, "This is a story 20 years in the making. The story moved me passionately as a filmmaker ever since I made a documentary on the subject. I have always wanted to tell this largely unheard story of our valiant INA soldiers, who were fighting for our country's independence in a land far away from Indian soil."Maintaining the authenticity and keeping it in check with the real setup, the show was filmed in locations that were epoch-making in relation to the events that occurred then. As per the source, "We shot in Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia. [Certain] locations were recreated in Mumbai on a mammoth scale, even if that meant investing heavily for a mere four-day shoot that required the set-up. The team wanted to make the series look as authentic as possible," Created and Directed by Kabir Khan, The Forgotten Army will make its way onto the leading OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos and will be streaming on 24th January 2020.