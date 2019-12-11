Storyline of Mirzapur Season 2 revealed

MUMBAI: It is unclear how Mirzapur season two will continue but it is likely to delve deeper into the background of the Mafia. Farhan Akhtar who is the producer of the series said, 'The characters were people that you can relate with and of course the drama.'



He added, 'The end of each episode was very important, it was very smartly done. It is the kind of raw, grit, drama, very rough and that is something.' Akhtar added, 'I want to say we are very excited about doing a season two and we are very much excited about how successful the first one was and hopefully, with the right people season two will be if not more [successful].'



It is possible the new series will see Guddu taken revenge against the Tripathi family after Munna (played by Divyendu Sharma) killed Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar) and Bablu (Vikrant Massey). However, Guddu will be under threat from Sharad (Anjum Sharma) after Guddu killed his father Rati Shankar Shukla (Shubrajyoti Bharat).