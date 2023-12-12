Stunning! Neeti Mohan shares a glimpse from Mukti Mohan's reception; Expresses gratitude for singer AR Rahman’s presence at the occasion

MUMBAI: Mukti Mohan, a well-known actress and dancer, has a great personal life. The stunning woman is ecstatic about beginning a new chapter in her life and getting married to Kunal Thakur, the love of her life. The couple exchanged vows on December 10, 2023. Additionally, her admirers were enthralled with the glances from her beautiful wedding. Regarding Mukti's career, the diva has worked on hit shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo, and Zara Nachke Dikha 2, leaving her mark on the hearts of millions of viewers.

Neeti Mohan posted some photos from her sister Mukti Mohan's reception party to her Instagram account just a few hours ago. She revealed that AR Rahman was there at the occasion by sharing the photos. AR Rahman is seen congratulating Mukti and Kunal, the recentlyweds, in one of the photos. The singer looked stylish in all-black clothing. Neeti Mohan is seen posing with AR Rahman in the following photo.

Neeti shared the photo and wrote, "When the god comes himself to bless the family. Thank you @arrahman sir taking out the time and coming all the way for the wedding celebrations @muktimohan @whokunalthakur Felt so complete when blessings came straight from the guru himself. Family members were a little berserk seeing you though."

Neeti and her husband, Nihaar Pandya, are seen posing with AR Rahman in the following photo. She wore an elaborately bordered pastel pink saree with golden designs to her sister's reception party. She accessorized her saree with a set of earrings, a statement necklace, a matha patti, and a golden sleeveless top. Neeti's look was finished with a potli purse, sleek bun, and glam makeup. Her husband looked sharp in a bandhgala suit the color of ivory.

Mukti wore a stunning red saree to her reception party. Her saree was covered with beautiful golden zari embroidery. She accessorized her saree with a blouse that matched. Mukti looked stunning as she accessorized her ensemble with a few rings, bangles, a mangalsutra, a maang teeka, and a pair of statement earrings. Sheen makeup finished her appearance with a strong red lip shade, dewy base, flushed cheeks, and accentuated cheekbones. However, Kunal, her spouse, looked sharp in a black sherwani.

The first pictures from Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur's wedding were shared on Instagram on December 10, 2023. In the first photo, the newlyweds were shown holding hands in front of their elders as a sign of respect. It was a candid moment. The picture shows Mukti wrapping Kunal's neck with a garland of pastel-colored roses. The precious peeks from their wedding unquestionably warmed everyone's hearts. After posting the photos, Mukti wrote a touching message that reads, "In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife."

Mukti looked stunning in a pastel pink lehenga with beautiful floral embroidery for her wedding. She accessorised her saree with two dupattas and a blouse that went with it. Mukti looked lovely as she accessorised her appearance with a sleek hairstyle, dewy makeup, a matha patti, a nath, and layered emerald necklaces. However, Kunal looked sharp in a sherwani with an ivory tone.

