Style diva Pooja Banerjee looks like a sight to behold in purple; have a look at the pictures

MUMBAI: Pooja Banerjee is one of the most sought-after actresses in the world of glitz and glamour. The actress who is currently seen as Rhea Mehra in the Zee TV's popular show KumKum Bhagya posted a few pictures from the Karwa Chauth celebrations yesterday and we cannot just stop gushing over her look.

Pooja is seen wearing a purple dress along with a yellow dupatta, along with some accessories like Maang-teeka, earrings and her tied hair complimented her look aptly. Take a look at the beautiful stills of the actress :

The actress who went to Bangalore to celebrate Karwa Chauth with her husband Sandeep Sejwal who is in the city for the last few months! The actress is a professional swimmer that's where she met her husband who is also an athlete and a national level swimmer with several accolades to his name. The KumKum Bhagya actress even credited her husband for motivating her to keep herself fit on several occasions as both of them are fond of the aquatic sport.

