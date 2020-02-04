Style is the way to say for Choti Sarrdaarni’s Nimrit Kaur

MUMBAI: Nimrit Kaur aka Mehar from COLORS’ Choti Sarrdaarni loves to experiment with her looks both on and off-screen. Be it ethnic, western or even themed costumes, Mehar has been seen doing

a variety of looks on the show. During a honeymoon track shot in Serbia, Mehar chose to don slick looking, colorful winter coats resulting in a complete look overhaul. Up next, she wore the costume of a police officer for a sequence wherein she escapes from the unlawful arrest. Mehar also posed as a sardar ji when it is time to trick her own mother and help her brother marry the girl of his dreams. In the spirit of Christmas, she wore Santa Claus costume to entertain her son Param on his annual school picnic. Disguised in a Burkha, she shot for wherein she had to walk through a crowded marketplace with a bag full of gold coins.

Talking donning multiple looks, Nimrit says, ''Acting is one profession that allows you to experiment with your look. With Choti Sarrdaarni, I got the opportunity to get into the skin of multiple characters. Although sometimes it can be challenging, I am extremely happy with the results.. I hope to play more such parts in the future and make the audience beam with emotions every single time.”