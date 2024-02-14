Subhadeep Das gets the best surprise on ‘Indian Idol Season 14’

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 19:02
Subhadeep Das

MUMBAI : This Sunday, get ready to be a part of 'Gaane Aur Afsane with Javed Akhtar' on Sony Entertainment Television’s popular singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol Season 14’. The special episode will see the contestants pay tribute to Javed Sahab's contribution to the Indian film industry – who is celebrated for his work as a screenwriter, lyricist, and poet. In their pursuit of winning the coveted title of 'Indian Idol', the contestants will put their best foot forward and deliver mesmerising performances. 
 
Week after week, contestant Subhadeep Das has impressed one and all with his performances, and yet again, he will own the stage by singing ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ in his melodious voice. Before the performance, Kavita Krishnamurthy, who previously sang with Shubhadeep during the Mega Auditions, will send him a special video message where she expresses how proud she is of him for reaching the Top 8, and wishes him the best, making his day. 
 

Moved by this sweet surprise, Subhadeep, who was at a loss for words said, “The whole world loves Kavita Ji! I still can’t believe that she said these kind words about me. The fact that she remembers my performance itself is a big deal to me. I feel so grateful!”
 
Furthermore, Javed Akthar throws light on how he and Shankar Mahadevan collaborated to bring to the world a masterpiece like ‘Breathless’ and also spoke about the making of the iconic song, ‘Kal Ho Na Ho.’
 
To know more, be sure to tune in to ‘Indian Idol Season 14’ this Sunday at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television
 

 

 

