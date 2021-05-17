Sudha Chandran on father KD Chandran's demise: He was the one who converted my failures into successes

MUMBAI: Sudha Chandran is going through a tough time as she lost her father KD Chandran on May 16 at 9:30 am due to multiple organ failure.

KD Chandran was a well-known actor and was part of some of the popular Hindi films, TV serials and also worked as a cultural activist. His daughter Sudha confirmed the news and spoke exclusively to a leading daily about her father's demise and stated that she owes her success to him.

Veteran actress and dancer Sudha Chandran told ETimes TV, "It happened today morning at 9:30. He was a patient of Dementia, three-four days back, he suddenly just spaced out and he was running very high temperature. So we got a COVID test done which came out negative. But the fever was not subsiding despite giving him antibiotics. That’s when we decided to shift him to a non-Covid hospital which was Criti Care. There we found out that he was having problems with breathing and his lungs were getting affected. It was a multi-organ failure. He was also a diabetic patient and plus he was 86 year old, so one after the other his organs started collapsing. The hospital did a great job, there was no test left that we did not do. It was a multi organ failure. Today morning he suddenly slept in peace.”

Remembering his words and the lessons he taught her, the actress shared, "For me he was not a normal father. He was the one who helped me to come out of my struggle and converted my failures into successes. Today I see myself as a replica of him because he was also a go-getter and a fighter. He always taught me to never give up on things. I was very lucky to have such strong parents in my life. My mother and my father. I lost my mother in 2004 and it was a very big blow for me. I still remember when I met with an accident and the amputation had to take place, he came to me and held my hand and said don’t worry ‘I shall be the leg that you have lost’. Today, my success story I owe it to my parents. I have always repeatedly said this."

May his soul rest in peace!

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA