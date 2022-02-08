Sudha Chandran opens up on her plans to promote dance

MUMBAI : Actress Sudha Chandran is a fabulous dancer and anyone who has seen her performances would vouch for it. However, the actress is keen that she is able to promote dance as well so that many budding dancers are able to grow.

“I have a lot of plans to promote dance. My dad was a connoisseur of art and culture and so I want to start a rotating trophy in the name of my father, which would go to aspiring dancers. He sacrificed his life for budding dancers and artists. So, I want to create a rotating trophy in the name of my father with a cash award for dancers who cannot afford to dance, because dancing is really an expensive affair, especially when you're learning Bharatnatyam and after that you perform Arangetram, then continue this art. So, in a very small way, I would like to contribute. So that no artist because of lack of funds is not pursuing his or her art,” she says.

She also wants to start a dance trust. “Also, God willing, I would like to start a trust where different forms of dances would be taught with very good choreographers, in the name of my father and my mother who have always dedicated their life for the arts and culture,” she says.