Sudhanshu Pandey on National Girl Child Day: Need to focus on creating right mindset

'Anupamaa' actor Sudhanshu Pandey said that people's mindset needs to change, as he shared his views on the National Girl Child Day. He added that it is important to change many misconceptions and notions about girl child in the society.
MUMBAI: 'Anupamaa' actor Sudhanshu Pandey said that people's mindset needs to change, as he shared his views on the National Girl Child Day. He added that it is important to change many misconceptions and notions about girl child in the society.

He shared: "I wouldn't say that in India we treat women as inequality, we are the oldest civilisation and this is the only country that worships a lady called Ardhanarishvara which is a symbol of equality and a symbol of man and women in one body. The atrocities on women can happen anywhere in the world."

"There's always good in evil society, it is a part of human life and whenever there is something wrong there is always something right also. I would say that we have a festival called Navratri where we pray to 9 forms of goddess Durga," he added.

Sudhanshu did both films and TV shows including 'Khiladi 420', 'Singh Is Kinng', 'Singham', 'Murder 2', and many more. He was also part of daily soaps such as 'Kanyadaan', 'Ye Meri Life Hai', 'Siyaasat', and many more.

He added further: "I would say that education definitely helps and that we should focus on the right mindset. There are still some areas where women are subjected to home chores. But if women want to work they definitely should work harder for the betterment of our society too."

SOURCE - IANS

 

 

