Sudhanshu Pandey’s calmness in this throwback picture will not even give you a hint of reality behind it, check it out

Sudhanshu Pandey has succeeded in doing a great job as Vanraj. His portrayal of the character is so good and has been winning hearts ever since the show began.
MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been ruling our television screens and always tops the ratings every week. Rupali Ganguly plays the titular character.

Sudhanshu Pandey has now become a household name and everyone loves him as Vanraj Shah on Anupamaa. He has a mixed character full of emotions and is very unpredictable in every situation.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Sudhanshu Pandey talks about the track of Anupamaa and maintaining a balance in life; says, “I am loving the current track and the way Vanraj is being shown as a father and his vulnerable side”

This is Sudhanshu’s first daily soap. He was a part of various films before this. As a matter of fact, Sudhanshu Pandey was first reported in the media for being a part of India’s first boy band, A Band of Boys, in the early 2000s. A few years later, the group disbanded and Sudhanshu ventured into acting.

Sudhanshu also regularly appeared in Tamil cinema throughout the 2010s, and first portrayed the main villain in Billa II (2012) starring Ajith Kumar. He later followed it up with roles in Meaghamann (2014), Indrajith (2017) and 2.0 (2018), the most expensive Indian film at the time of its release.

Sudhanshu Pandey is very active on social media platforms where his fans shower him with immense love and admiration.

Fans of Sudhanshu Pandey love to see all the updates that come from the actor’s side in order to know more about the upcoming happenings on the show Anupamaa and also to see the glimpses from his personal life.

This time Sudhanshu Pandey has posted a throwback picture of his first cruise trip with his family and the caption is just hilarious.

Check out the post below:

The caption of the post reads - THROWBACK TO ONE YEAR AGO ON OUR FIRST CRUISE TOGETHER.. BEHIND THAT SMILE OF MINE WAS A MAN WHO COULD PUKE ANYTIME BECAUSE OF SEA SICKNESS

#family #love #cruise

JAI MAHAKAAL

Also read - Anupamaa: OMG! The Shahs Disown Pakhi; Anupama and Anuj to Take Them In

Are you a Sudhanshu Pandey fan too?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

About Author

