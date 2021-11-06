Sudhir Sharma talks about the challenges he faces as a producer

MUMBAI: Producer Sudhir Sharma: There are only few takers for progressive and realistic content. We must stop chasing the last hit, audiences are ready for new stories.

Having done shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, 12/24 Karol Bagh, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, The Buddy Project etc over the years, Sudhir Sharma has come a long way. He has seen the industry evolve. Meanwhile, his latest production Ziddi Dil Maane Na is doing well.

“People are scared of taking risks and just want to follow the last hit format. It’s quite evident from the viewing pattern on TV and in the growing numbers on OTT platforms that our audiences are looking for more variety and different storytelling” he adds.

While many think that the content on television has evolved considerably, he feels otherwise. “I don’t agree with this. Many shows are similar to what it used to be 10 years back. We are still making almost similar stuff. And the saas-bahu era isn’t over. It seems there are only few takers for progressive and realistic content,” he says, adding that it’s time that we become realistic, explore the unexplored and experiment as the audience is ready.

Talking more about the changes he thinks should be incorporated in daily soaps, he shares, “We must narrate different stories. At least we must try! Engaging stories of hope and happiness, stories of real drama in our lives should be touched upon.”