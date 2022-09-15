Sugandha Mishra to anchor Rangarang programme in Gokuldham Society

Sugandha Mishra to anchor Rangarang programme in Gokuldham Society

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been a constant and the most loved show in the entertainment industry. The show has always strived to bring something different for its loyal viewers. For the culmination of Ganpati festival, Gokuldham Society has been holding a cultural programme of variable hues and colours.  However, this year the programme is a novel concept.

For the Rangarang programme, Sugandha Mishra will be seen anchoring the programme. Twenty temples from India will be shown on the LED Screen. She will ask questions about the temples to Gokuldham residents. Whoever gives a wrong answer will be made to do some fun act. 

“We have always believed in new and unique ideas. For this function, we will witness various known temples virtually and learn about them through a quiz. Whoever gives the wrong answer will be made to perform very interesting and humorous acts. I am sure the viewers are going to have a good laugh,” says Mr. Asit Kumarr Modi, the creator and producer of the show.

Stay tuned for some extra laughs. This wholesome entertainment will begin telecast from 16 September 2022.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest running sitcoms that aired first in 2008 and is now in its 15th year with over 3500 episodes. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Private Limited also streams Gukuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telegu on YouTube. The shows along with the character universe are authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.

Latest Video