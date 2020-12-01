Sukirti Kandpal identifies with the ambitious and go-getter attitude of Alia Shroff, as she also made it on her own in the TV industry

MUMBAI: Sukirti Kandpal, who is a popular face in the television industry, is all set to make comeback with the role of Alia Shroff in Story 9 Months Ki. The show deals with a progressive theme and is based on the story of a modern girl Alia Shroff opting to become a single mother through IVF (In vitro fertilization). The story will revolve around her decision to become a single mother and for the same she looks for a suitable donor.

Sukirti, who made it big in the television industry on her own, can relate with her on-screen character of Alia Shroff. She identifies with some aspects of her strong personality and that Alia is a planner and an achiever in life. Speaking about the similarities with her on-screen role, Sukirti shares, "I think I can relate with the character of Alia because we are alike in a lot of ways. She is not afraid of taking risks in life. If she sets her mind something, she ensures she achieves it. Alia is a brave girl and lives her life on her own terms. I can identify with the ambitious and go-getter attitude of Alia Shroff."

Adding to this she said, "Like Alia, I've been equally passionate about my goals in life. I have been career-oriented, dedicated towards my work, and most importantly, independent. My independence is non-negotiable to me. I am excited to play Alia on screen."

Watch Sukirti Kandpal as Alia Shroff in Story Nine Months KI from 23rd November, Mon-Thu at 10:30pm only on Sony Entertainment Television