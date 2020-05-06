Sukirti Kandpal starrer to be the first-ever TV show based on IVF

MUMBAI: Sometime ago TellyChakkar broke the news about Rangrez Production coming up with a new show on Sony Entertainment Television.

We also mentioned about Dill Mill Gayye and Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani fame Sukirti Kandpal is making her comeback with this show. She will play the female protagonist while actress Kanupriya Pandit, who is currently part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Dabangg fame Dadhey Pandey, has bagged the project to play a pivotal part.

TellyChakkar has another big update from the show!

According to our sources, the show is titled ‘Nine Months’ and it will be based on IVF treatment (In vitro fertilization).

We have already seen the Bollywood film Good Newwz based on IVF and now Rangrez Production’s Nine Months happens to be the first-ever TV show based on IVF. Post the lockdown, the makers are expecting to begin shoots.

We could not get through actors and producers for a comment.

TellyChakkar will keep our readers updated with further developments. Stay tuned!