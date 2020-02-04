Is Sukirti Kandpal the Kangana Ranaut of Television?

MUMBAI: The glamour world boasts of many beautiful faces, but there are some who are a rare combination of beauty and brains.

Sukirti Kandpal’s acting prowess clubbed with her sexy looks sure cuts her in this category. Her sartorial game is on point, and over a period of time, she has become a fashion icon. From short dresses to crops, Sukirti is a hot package and is able to carry off anything she wears.

Now, since she has some beautiful curls, she instantly reminds us of the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Browsing through Sukirti’s social media handle, we came across one of her pictures which not only has her flaunting curls like her but we also spotted her possessing striking similar looks to Kangana, at least in this particular picture…

Check out her picture below!

Doesn’t Sukirti look similar to Kangana in this picture? Drop in your views in the comments below!