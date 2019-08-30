News

Suman rejects Rohit and Sonakshi's love in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

30 Aug 2019 07:10 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of KHKT will see major twists and turns in Rohit and Sonakshi's love story.

The couple is playing a love drama before the family.

Veena and Sippys are happy about their love, but Nishi doesn't like Sonakshi as she hates her mom Suman.

Soon, when Suman meets Nishi for her skin treatment, the latter instigates Suman by revealing Rohit and Sonakshi's marriage news.

Suman is furious to know this.

The Sippys personally invite Sonakshi and her family for Ganpati Utsav.

However, Suman rejects their relationship and creates huge drama during the festivities.

past seven days