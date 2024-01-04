Sumbul Toqeer, Paras Kalnawat and others who are the BIGGEST PRANKSTERS of television

Today, as we celebrate the occasion and make the most of the jokes and pranks, we highlight the biggest pranksters of television!
Paras Kalnawat

MUMBAI : Every year on April 1st, people celebrate with jokes and practical jokes; this tradition is loosely called "April Fool's Day." Over the years, a number of businesses and media outlets have also become involved in the practice, taking part in complex hoaxes that are discovered in the latter days of the month.

Today, as we celebrate the occasion and make the most of the jokes and pranks, we highlight the biggest pranksters of television! 

(Also Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar the prankster, gets massively pranked by Tiger Shroff

Tassnim Sheikh

Tassnim, on the sets of Anupamaa often pulled Sudhanshu Pandey’s leg and the two even played pranks on each other. In one such instance Tassnim told Sudhanshu that his fake moustache is not properly fixed. He is very particular about it and kept telling the spot dada. He also kept checking and it was only during pack-up that she told him that it was perfectly normal.

Sayli Salunkhe

It was on the sets of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si that we witnessed a lot of reels where Sayli can be spotted pulling pranks on her co-actor Mohit Malik. At one instance she tied his shoelaces when he was unaware and then called him and the actor almost fell!

Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul often plays pranks on her Kavya co-star Ritu Seth. She often tells her that someone is calling her and on turning around, she tickles her.

Paras Kalnawat

Paras is currently a part of Kundali Bhagya and he played a prank on his co-actor Rose Sardana. In the video, to lighten up the mood, Paras was seen throwing a fake lizard on his co-star Rose, just to play a prank on her. While it did startle her initially, he did manage to crack up everybody amid their busy schedule.

Samay Shah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Samay used to call customer care and used to ask Katappa Ne Baahubali Ko Kyu Maara?”. He was quite a prankster. 

(Also Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar the prankster, gets massively pranked by Tiger Shroff

Do you have more names to add to the list? Let us know in the comments below!

